Inter's sporting director, Piero Ausilio, spoke to Sky Sport at the Gentleman Fair Play awards about the Nerazzurri's current situation, as well as the upcoming transfer market.



On Icardi: "Mauro has a three-year contract with Inter: I have always said that his situation will not change whether we finish fourth or fifth, although it changes Inter's situation. He will stay, we have no intentions of selling him. The release clause is there but it's only available for foreign clubs, they can talk to Icardi but not us."



On Rafinha and Cancelo: "There isn't a lot of time. It's not about technical decisions, we have no doubts about them. On the other hand, from an economic point of view, we will see at the end of the season."

On De Vrij: "I don't care if he plays on Sunday, I'm only interested in new Inter players after June 30. It's the coach who decides the training, they are free to do it as they see fit."

On Sassuolo loss: "It wasn't a nice Saturday night, then, we saw the result of Lazio's game, which opens up for a beautiful final on Sunday."