Inter, background on PSG: Icardi and Wanda's long discussion

Especially for Icardi's wife, Wanda Nara, and the agents. As learned by Calciomercato.com , Icardi wasn't convinced of joining the French side initially, which delayed the official announcement.

In fact, it took a long discussion full of tension to convince the player, who finally left the mental state that previously made him reject all the offers that had arrived. In addition to PSG, Napoli also made a hefty offer for the striker.





For more news, visit our homepage. Yesterday morning, Icardi gave the green light for the move, just in time for the clubs to solve the paperwork. So, after summer of lots of speculation, the former Inter captain has finally moved on from the San Siro side, after the relationship broke down a while back.

During the night between Sunday and Monday, Inter and PSG reached an agreement for the transfer of Mauro Icardi. However, the negotiations certainly weren't easy, as the Argentine striker had his mind set on staying in Milan.