Inter-Barcelona axis: Nerazzurri refuse to sell Lautaro, Vidal and Rakitic fade away
02 November at 10:30Barcelona called, Inter did not respond. Even Messi would like to play with Lautaro Martinez in his club team and not only in the national team but the Nerazzurri have a strong position on this matter and have no intention of losing El Toro, who is considered as the ideal candidate to replace the ageing Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp next season.
Marotta said no to an operation involving the arrival of one midfielder between Rakitic and Vidal in January as an exchange pawn. And, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), negotiations continue for the extension of Lautaro's contract.
The Argentinian star is tied to the club until June 2023 with a net salary of 1.5 million euros per season and a release clause of 111 million euros, valid only for foreign clubs and exercisable in the first 15 days of July. The figures in question must be increased: salary ad the clause, with the latter possibly being completely removed.
