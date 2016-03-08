Inter, Bayern Munich make first enquiry for Perisic: the details

08 August at 21:30
Ivan Perisic's future at Inter is far from guaranteed. Conte's verdict of the player was clear, who wouldn't work in the 3-5-2 as a winger nor as a second striker. Therefore, a transfer shouldn't be ruled out in the coming days.
 
Thus far, only Monaco have approached the former Wolfsburg man, but in the last hours a new destination has seemingly emerged in Germany, which could result in a return for the Croatian.
 
In fact, Bayern Munich have taken the first steps towards Perisic, asking Inter about information on the winger, probing the ground for a paid loan.
 
For the time being, there is nothing advanced, but the Nerazzurri are indeed looking to sell the player. However, they will not agree to let him leave on loan.
 
That said, Bayern's approach could be the start of something concrete. Then again, it's too early to tell, as Inter's unwillingness to let him leave on loan might scare the Germans.

