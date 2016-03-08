Inter boss Conte: 'I won't compare Lukaku to Messi or Ronaldo'
13 September at 14:55Inter boss Antonio Conte has refused to compare Romelu Lukaku to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
After what was a drawn-out transfer saga, Lukaku joined Inter this summer from Manchester United. Since arriving, the Belgian has played two games and has scored just as many times for the club.
During the press conference ahead of Inter's game against Udinese, he talked about the club's new striker.
He said: "He entered the Inter planet with great humility and availability, always with a smile and the rest of the group immediately understood by welcoming him in the best way.
"We are talking about a guy who has great human qualities, of value, a good that is made available to the team. He is selfless, he thinks of the team and his first thought is not the goal. In pink there is Lautaro which has similar characteristics even if physically it is a bit different."
On a possible comparison with Ronaldo and Messi, he said: "I don't want to compare it to Ronaldo, who together with Messi is the best in the world. Lukaku must think about working and scoring for us, then we'll see at the end."
Go to comments