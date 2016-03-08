Inter can sign Matic and Vidal in January, but on one condition
24 October at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing a double move for the English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club’s new manager Antonio Conte is looking to add more depth in the midfield department and therefore is keen on bringing both Matic and Vidal in the January transfer window.
The former Juventus manager has worked with the Chile international during his time at the Turin-based club whereas he has also worked with the Serbia international during his time at Chelsea.
It is believe that both players are unhappy with their playing time at their respective clubs and are eyeing an exit in the next transfer window.
As per the latest development, Conte might be able to get both of his players in January but only if he will let of the midfielders leave the club as well.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments