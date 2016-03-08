Inter, Candreva has convinced Conte: renewal on the cards

Antonio Conte has certainly managed to revive Antonio Candreva at Inter. The Italian full-back, who has a disastrous 2018/19 season, has rediscovered himself after nearly leaving the Nerazzurri in the summer. However, Conte's arrival was enough to motivate him to try again.

As a result of his performances, the Nerazzurri are thinking about renewing his current contract, which expires in 2021. The idea is to extend it for one more year and the negotiations have already started between the parties. Therefore, an agreement could be reached soon, we have learned



This evening, Inter will face Borussia Dortmund at San Siro, and Candreva is expected to play from start. After a poor start to the Champions League group stage, they need a win.

Since the start of the season, Candreva has performed very well on the right flank in Inter's 3-5-2 formation. As Conte stated during the press conference yesterday, you need to get into the player's head to unleash his full potential.