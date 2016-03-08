"Juventus? We are working to beat them, we have to try. We are a team that has won the treble and also from an organizational point of view, we are working on a project to get closer to them.

"At this moment, Juventus is the strongest side in the world. We have our identity and the club has a management team that is able to challenge the strongest. Of course, the same day that Juve announced Ronaldo they gained millions of followers," Antonelli concluded.

Inter have had an average start to their season, but it seems they've managed to turn around the worst part of it, winning their last three games in all competitions.

For more news, please visit our homepage.