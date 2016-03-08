Inter close to finalising deal for Manchester United's Chong: the situation
28 February at 14:00Inter are close to signing Manchester United winger Tahith Chong on a free transfer, but there are still a few details remaining, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 20-year-old Dutch forward’s contract expires with the Red Devils in June of this year, with the player not keen on signing a renewal with the club. Inter have been working on a deal for Chong for several weeks now, having multiple meetings with his agent. The Nerazzurri have offered a contract that expires in 2025, worth just under €2 million per season.
Chong has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be sent on loan to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning if he signs for Inter, the report continues. The Nerazzurri’s management have assured him that this won’t happen, instead suggesting other potential loan destinations including Hellas Verona and Sassuolo. The player has not yet accepted this offer, which is why other foreign teams are still looking to sign him.
Apollo Heyes
