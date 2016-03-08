Inter confirm interest in Tottenham star: the latest
03 July at 10:15Inter want to sign Tottenham star Mousa Dembélé and the club’s CEO Alessandro Antonello confirmed yesterday that the nerazzurri are in talks to sign the 30-year-old.
Dembélé’s Tottenham contract expires in 2019 but the Premier League giants are not willing to sell their star for less than € 30 million.
Inter are trying to lower Spurs’ economic demands and are aware of the interest of some Chinese clubs.
Dembélé, however, will only decide his future after the World Cup and the transfer market in China shuts on the 13th of July. That means the Belgian midfielder would have short of time to reach an agreement with any Asian club in case Belgium are eliminated from Brazil this coming Friday.
If Dembélé’s National team progress to the semi-finals, the time for negotiations would be even tighter.
In the meantime the nerazzurri are also monitoring the situation of William Carvalho, a West Ham and Atletico target, who could rescind his contract with Sporting CP.
At the moment, however, the La Liga giants seem to be in pole position to acquire the services of the Portugal International.
