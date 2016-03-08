Inter consider Politano sale with Roma interested
23 July at 15:45Serie A giants Inter are now considering possibly offloading Matteo Politano this summer, with Roma interested in signing the Italian.
Politano joined Inter from Sassuolo in an initial loan deal but it was made permanent last month as there was an obligation to buy. He was signed for 20 million euros.
But we understand that following Antonio Conte's comments about what the club needs, Politano could be one of the player's who can be sacrificed due to Conte's liking for the 3-5-2 system.
Politano is a winger and can't play as a wing-back or as a striker. Inter feel that he is someone they can make capital profit out of by selling him for whatever they signed him for.
Roma are interested and the player likes the giallorossi and he could be part of the axis that involves Edin Dzeko's possible move to Roma. Inter are also currently interested in bringing Alessandro Florenzi and Aleksandar Kolarov to the San Siro.
