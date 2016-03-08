Inter considering future of Colidio following disappointing time on loan
26 December at 11:40Inter are considering the future of their 19-year-old Argentine striker Facundo Colidio, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri, who invested €7 million in Colidio, sent the player on loan to Belgian side Sint-Truiden in order to give him more regular playing time and help him develop into a strong striker.
However, the player has only made four appearances in the league for the club so far this season for a total of 52 minutes, frustrating the Nerazzurri. Therefore, the Milanese club are considering what options are available for Colidio.
Apollo Heyes
