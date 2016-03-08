Inter considering investing in Pescara right back Zappa: the details

17 February at 22:30
Inter are still looking to invest in young talent, with Pescara right back Gabriele Zappa drawing the attention of Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the Nerazzurri sold the player to Pescara last year but inserted a buy back clause in the deal, worth around €4 million. Considering the excellent relations between the two clubs, negotiations are expected to go smoothly. Zappa himself has attracted the attention of multiple Serie A sides, with several of them asking for more information before proposing a deal.
 
The 20-year-old Italian right back has made 12 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Pescara, for a total of 963 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals, convincing coach Nicola Legrottaglie to make him a regular starter after the turn of the decade.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.