Inter considering investing in Pescara right back Zappa: the details
17 February at 22:30Inter are still looking to invest in young talent, with Pescara right back Gabriele Zappa drawing the attention of Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri sold the player to Pescara last year but inserted a buy back clause in the deal, worth around €4 million. Considering the excellent relations between the two clubs, negotiations are expected to go smoothly. Zappa himself has attracted the attention of multiple Serie A sides, with several of them asking for more information before proposing a deal.
The 20-year-old Italian right back has made 12 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Pescara, for a total of 963 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals, convincing coach Nicola Legrottaglie to make him a regular starter after the turn of the decade.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments