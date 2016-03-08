Inter, contacts are back as Conte pushes for Dzeko; the details
23 July at 22:00After the words of Conte and the summit in China, Inter's transfer market is destined to break out. The club has understood the needs of the manager, who continues to push for reinforcement, especially in attack.
Therefore, given the many difficulties in finding an agreement with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku, the Nerazzurri are ready to return to Edin Dzeko. The push of Conte was decisive for the re-opening of the dialogues between the parties, after the setback suffered by the negotiations in recent weeks.
CEO Marotta has confirmed in recent hours that the club is looking for an experienced striker and a younger one. The first option fits Dzeko's profile, which Inter have followed since the start of the transfer market.
The contacts are ongoing, although an agreement is still missing on the figures. Roma and Inter will have to overcome this obstacle, which will be further discussed after Inter return from their current pre-season tour in China.
Go to comments