Inter, contacts with the agent of Darmian: the details
18 July at 21:00A new name has emerged on Inter's transfer radar, or rather an old name that is once again back in fashion: Matteo Darmian. The Italian has been linked with a return to Serie A for years, but nothing has ever materialized.
The afternoon blitz at Inter's HQ didn't go unnoticed, as Tullio Tinti visited the management, representing a row of clients on behalf of the agency TMP Soccer. Included in this list is Darmian, who has emerged as a possible signing for the San Siro side, as learned by Calciomercato.com.
Given that his contract with Man Utd expires in 2020, the economic conditions for the former Torino man would be much more favourable than in previous transfer windows. Furthermore, the player would like to return to Italy.
However, Inter will also have to offload a few players before making their move for the full-back, who could be used as that in Conte's 3-5-2 formation, but also as one of the central defenders.
