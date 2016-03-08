Inter, contacts with the agent of Darmian: the details

18 July at 21:00
A new name has emerged on Inter's transfer radar, or rather an old name that is once again back in fashion: Matteo Darmian. The Italian has been linked with a return to Serie A for years, but nothing has ever materialized.

The afternoon blitz at Inter's HQ didn't go unnoticed, as Tullio Tinti visited the management, representing a row of clients on behalf of the agency TMP Soccer. Included in this list is Darmian, who has emerged as a possible signing for the San Siro side, as learned by Calciomercato.com.

Given that his contract with Man Utd expires in 2020, the economic conditions for the former Torino man would be much more favourable than in previous transfer windows. Furthermore, the player would like to return to Italy.

However, Inter will also have to offload a few players before making their move for the full-back, who could be used as that in Conte's 3-5-2 formation, but also as one of the central defenders.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.