Inter, Conte explains difficulties in Champions League; praises his players
26 November at 20:30
On the eve of tomorrow's Champions League clash between Inter and Slavia Prague, Antonio Conte spoke to the media on the usual press conference (via Calciomercato.com). For the Nerazzurri, it will be extremely important to get the three points.
They are currently sitting in third place in the group, three points behind Borussia Dortmund in second place. Should the Germans lose the away game against Barcelona, then Inter could leapfrog them with a win, as the head-to-head points are three for each side.
"Surely it will be a difficult game, we have seen it in the games that they played against Barcelona and Dortmund, both of them struggled here. Slavia did well last year in EL, they have certainties and play well," he began.
The manager also spoke on the injuries that he has had to deal with, stating that there's no need to cry over spilt milk, but rather work hard to do well with the players that he has at his disposal.
"There is a desire to do well and it makes no sense to cry about the absence of this or that player. When I ask for great answers from my players, they always give it to me and because of this, I'm calm. They can always find great energy to overcome obstacles," he continued.
Conte also tried to explain why the performances have been so different between Champions League and Serie A, having struggled a bit in the former competition while they are flying high in the other.
"When you play in the most important competition, you know very well that you face the best teams from different countries. Barcelona can win the Champions League, Dortmund is the anti-Bayern and Slavia win at home with their hands down. They are teams that have a winning mentality which has been acquired over time and on the field," he stated.
For more news, visit our homepage.
They are currently sitting in third place in the group, three points behind Borussia Dortmund in second place. Should the Germans lose the away game against Barcelona, then Inter could leapfrog them with a win, as the head-to-head points are three for each side.
"Surely it will be a difficult game, we have seen it in the games that they played against Barcelona and Dortmund, both of them struggled here. Slavia did well last year in EL, they have certainties and play well," he began.
The manager also spoke on the injuries that he has had to deal with, stating that there's no need to cry over spilt milk, but rather work hard to do well with the players that he has at his disposal.
"There is a desire to do well and it makes no sense to cry about the absence of this or that player. When I ask for great answers from my players, they always give it to me and because of this, I'm calm. They can always find great energy to overcome obstacles," he continued.
Conte also tried to explain why the performances have been so different between Champions League and Serie A, having struggled a bit in the former competition while they are flying high in the other.
"When you play in the most important competition, you know very well that you face the best teams from different countries. Barcelona can win the Champions League, Dortmund is the anti-Bayern and Slavia win at home with their hands down. They are teams that have a winning mentality which has been acquired over time and on the field," he stated.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments