Inter, Conte met Marotta and Ausilio yesterday to discuss work carried out so far
28 October at 18:00Inter coach Antonio Conte met the Nerazzurri’s CEO Beppe Marotta and their Sporting Director Piero Ausilio yesterday at Inter’s training ground in Appiano Gentile, according to Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the three met at the training ground and discussed the first four months of the 50-year-old Italian’s reign so far, with the club management overjoyed at the strong start to the season that they are experiencing. Despite Conte’s negative comments in the press conference following Inter’s 2-2 draw against Parma on Saturday, the club’s management is satisfied and understand that this is a long-term project, not a short-term rise to the top.
Furthermore, the report adds, the club are likely to be active in the January transfer window as they look to strengthen the squad and fight Juventus for the league title this season. Conte hasn’t forgotten the club’s investment in the squad in the summer transfer window but would still like a few more names to provide depth across the pitch, especially in midfield.
Apollo Heyes
