Inter, Conte wants a 'Pirlo or Barzagli' style veteran in the squad: the details
18 March at 15:00Inter coach Antonio Conte is happy to place his trust in younger players but wants to sign experienced veterans in the summer, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri coach wants to win immediately, rather than wait for talents to fully develop. The squad lacks veteran stars, and Conte wants the Milanese side to sign players to play a similar role to two former Juventus veterans, Andrea Pirlo and Andrea Barzagli. When the Lecce born coach was in charge of the Bianconeri, he appreciated the experience of both the Italians.
Inter’s management are happy to fulfill this request, the report continues. The club appreciate that a backup forward is required, as well as more midfield and wing back options. Conte wants to build a squad capable of competing for both the league title and the Champions League, and so wants a full squad that allows for a variety of rotations.
Apollo Heyes
