Inter continue contacts with Man Utd for Lukaku: the details
13 July at 14:20Serie A giants Inter are still continuing to pursue a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku despite Manchester United's big demands for the Belgian, Calciomercato understand.
Lukaku joined United from fellow Premier League side Everton in the summer of 2017 and after a good first season, he endured an inconsistent second season this past campaign. He is now looking for a move away from Old Trafford.
Our correspondent Pasquale Guarro understands that talks are still ongoing involving all three parties but United's valuation for the striker has increased to as much as 85 million euros.
The nerazzurri directors were in London to thrash out a deal for Lukaku and it was made known to them that 85 million euros is the valuation. Inter are looking to sign him on an initial loan deal with the option to buy him for 70 million euros. The loan deal will cost 15 million euros.
It is currently a game of patience for the Inter side of negotiations as they continue to hope that they will thrash out a deal, amidst demands from Roma about including Sebastiano Esposito in a deal for Edin Dzeko.
