Inter, contract renewal ready for sporting director Ausilio
01 November at 14:00Inter have reached an agreement to extend the contract of their sporting director Piero Ausilio, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are keen to keep Ausilio at the club, with his current contract expiring at the end of this season. Therefore, the renewal will see his new contract expire in 2022, with the official announcement the only thing remaining to fully finalise the deal.
Ausilio joined Inter in 2014 and has seen the club slowly grow and progress, with their work this season finally showing the fruits of his labour. Key signings like Lautaro Martinez and Stefano Sensi have helped the Nerazzurri reach second in the league table this season, only one point behind rivals Juventus.
Both Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and coach Antonio Conte have discussed the long term project of the club, and clearly the Nerazzurri feel that Ausilio is a key part of the project as well.
Apollo Heyes
