Inter, Costacurta: 'Lukaku? Conte has to work on the service...'
18 September at 23:00Former Milan defender Alessandro ‘Billy’ Costacurta spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com yesterday following Inter’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Czech side Slavia Prague in their opening game of the Champions League.
"I'm disappointed because I expected more aggression and more fury. Everyone had talked about this style during the week, but the fury didn't arrive. I don't want them to underestimate the strength of this team because it would be really sensational. Lukaku? It seems to me that those who play behind Lukaku are always late in serving him. I noticed it on Saturday with Politano and yesterday with Lautaro, even Sensi himself. This is a job he has to do because Lukaku is currently being served at the wrong times. Dortmund? I believe that Inter is not inferior to Dortmund, clear that at this point it must prove to be up to it and make more points in the direct clashes.”
Coach Antonio Conte’s Inter disappointed last night, only managing a draw at home against the ‘weakest’ opponent in the Champions League group known as the ‘Group of death’, a worry for the Nerazzurri as now they’ll have to ensure maximum points gained from their other opponents, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, or hope that either of those sides drops points against Slavia Prague as well.
Apollo Heyes
