Inter could land former player for free as Standard sack Vanheusden
13 April at 15:30
If you're not willing to take a pay cut due to the Coronavirus, then you're fired. This was the case at Standard Liege, the Belgian first-tier club, who fired six of their players for this exact reason. One of them is Zinho Vanheusden, the centre-back born in 1999, who was signed by Standard from Inter last summer for €12m.
His agent, Stijn Francis, didn't close the door to a potential solution: "They made a counter proposal that wasn't accepted. Then there was a communication problem and I hope we can still find a solution". However, the situation remains complicated and Inter are monitoring the story.
In fact, in the plans drawn up by Inter for next season, the repurchase of Vanheusden is included, as Calciomercato.com has learned. There is no official buy-back clause in the contract, but more so a promise that the Nerazzurri can get him back for €15m.
Now, on the other hand, the situation could change drastically. If the sacking stands, then Inter would be able to bring him back for free. The player, furthermore, could then become useful in swap deals this summer.
