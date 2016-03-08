Inter could move for Juventus target next summer
30 August at 15:35Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly set to make an offer to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini next summer.
The Italian midfielder has been linked with a move to Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United this past summer after he has impressed for the giallorossi ever since he arrived back to Roma from Sassuolo last summer.
Tuttosport state that while Inter may not look to sign anyone in January as its felt that their business is already done and Luka Modric was considered only a luxury, the nerazzurri would look to make an offer to sign Pellegrini next summer.
The midfielder has a release clause of 30 million euros and Spalletti's men could look to meet the demands of that clause to sign him for that fee.
Juventus could also make a move and Inter aren't alone.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
