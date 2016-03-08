Juventus to make decision about moving for Arsenal target next week
17 June at 13:25Serie A giants Juventus will reportedly make a decision about making a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini next week, a report from CalcioMercato states.
Pellegrini rejoined Roma last summer after the giallorossi paid the buy-back clause fee of 10 million euros to Serie A side Sassuolo. The Italian appeared 28 times in the Serie A last summer, scoring thrice and assisting four times.
A report from CalcioMercato states from the Old Lady have been eyeing a move for Pellegrini for sometime now and will make a decision about moving for him next week.
Pellegrini currently a release clause of 35 million euros, which the bianconeri will be willing to pay.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments