Inter, De Jong: 'Inter have a great team, Conte is a super coach...'
02 October at 10:30Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong spoke to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today ahead of the Blaugrana’s Champions League clash against Inter tonight.
“For me it's the first time I’ll play against the Nerazzurri, I can immediately think of Sneijder and the treble team. It's going to be a tough game because Inter have a great team, they've improved a lot technically. Conte is a super coach, he was champion with Chelsea and Juve and now he's off to a very good start: he'll have some surprises in mind, we have to be ready. And I think we are. It's true that we haven't played our best football in a number of matches, especially when we're struggling away from home. But at the Camp Nou we're really strong: with Inter we have to win also because we're in the toughest group. And we think we can do that, I'm confident. I often talk to De Vrij and I can't wait to challenge him. He was very happy with Conte's arrival and talks to me about a solid team where everyone works for the others, I think it's thanks to the coach. He, Godin and Skriniar are three great defenders: we have to study their three-man defence well, find where they leave room and try to get into those holes. If there are any…”
The Nerazzurri, who are top of the league after a perfect start with six wins in six games, started their Champions League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw to Czech side Slavia Prague at home, meaning they must win against the two big teams in the group, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, if they hope to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments