Inter, De Paul tops the wish list; but Marotta breaks - the reason
13 December at 10:30
As the first half of the season is coming to an end, during which Inter have done very well, the Nerazzurri directors have shifted their focus to the transfer market. Antonio Conte has requested some reinforcements in January, and the club intends to fulfil his wish.
The CEO, Beppe Marotta, is working on several fronts, not closing the door to anyone. Instead, he's willing to hear out the opportunities that the market offers, although it must be highlighted that Inter don't intend to make crazy investments in January.
Rodrigo De Paul is one of the profiles that the Nerazzurri have followed for a long time, putting him at the top of the transfer wish list. However, as Calciomercato.com reports, Udinese have refused to go below €35m so far, which is too much.
Therefore, the Kulusevski and Vidal tracks are still open. The Parma-based Swede remains a target, even for the next market in June. As for Vidal, an opening by Barcelona is expected, which to date have never lowered the old request of €40m.
