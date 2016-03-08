Inter dealt blow as Udinese star pens new deal
15 October at 18:45Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has penned pen to paper on a new deal at the Friuli, despite interest from Inter and Fiorentina.
The Argentine, who played for the national team in both of the country's games in this international break, was said to be close to leaving the Udine based club. Inter were linked throughout the summer but Fiorentina nearly made an offer on deadline day.
Udinese have now confirmed that De Paul has signed a new deal at the club till the summer of 2024 and the club is also looking to extend contracts some of its other players.
Technical director Pierpaolo Marino told the club's official website: " We wanted to demonstrate to Rodrigo the value it has within our team - comments the head of the technical department Pierpaolo Marino - and, above all, we are pursuing a policy of consolidation of the technical structure considering that negotiations are also underway renewal with other players.
"The signature of De Paul from there, therefore, to a policy of happy coexistence with our players and solidity of the objectives to be pursued."
Milan were also said to be monitoring De Paul's situation over the last few weeks and this could have led to a concrete offer from the rossoneri in the upcoming January transfer window.
This new deal eliminates all possibilities of any club signing the former Valencia man in January.
This season, the Argentine has appeared in four Serie A games and assisted the club's winner against Milan in the first game of the season and this helped Udinese beat them 1-0.
Go to comments