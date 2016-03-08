Inter dealt transfer blow ahead of derby clash
16 October at 14:40Inter could be without one of their most important midfielders on Sunday night when the Nerazzurri take on AC Milan in the Milan derby tomorrow. Matias Vecino, in fact, picked up an injury during the warm-up training of the friendly match between Uruguay and Japan and could remain out of action in the upcoming San Siro clash.
Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez had included Vecino in the starting XI but he was forced to remove him from the Celeste starting XI a few minutes before the kick-off.
Vecino is travelling to Italy where he will undergo some medical tests to know his physical conditions ahead of the derby.
At the moment he is in doubt for the Milan derby clash of Sunday, Inter are likely to provide an official update on his conditions in the coming hours.
Vecino is one of Inter’s regular starter this season. The Uruguay International has nine appearances in all competitions. He scored a late winner for the Nerazzurri in their opening Champions League tie against Tottenham last month.
