Inter dealt transfer blow as Man Utd star is close to extending contract
21 February at 11:55Manchester United midfielder star Ander Herrera is said to be a top transfer target of Inter. The contract of the Spanish midfielder expires at the end of the season and Inter have been thinking of signing him as a free agent.
According to The Sun, however, the Red Devils are close to reaching an agreement to extend the player's stay at Old Trafford. The Nerazzurri will be forced to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcement and seem to have found the right player in Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic who is in advanced talks to move to the San Siro after snubbing a move to Man United and Arsenal.
