Inter defender Skriniar: 'We will qualify for the round of 16'
22 November at 21:15Milan Skriniar believes that Inter can still make a run in the Champions League, starting with qualification to the round of 16.
The Nerazzurri defender stated in an interview with the Slovakian magazine HatTrick (Via Calciomercato.com): "I know it will be tough, but I think we will qualify for the last 16 of the season. We are in a group with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund."
Milan went on to highlight the beauty of competing and challenging in Europe’s elite competition: “but it is beautiful and challenging such great clubs. Even Slavia Prague is a very good team, they showed this by drawing against us at San Siro and in Barcelona.
Inter currently sit third in the group, needing two victories against Slavia and Barcelona to progress to the next round.
Anthony Privetera
