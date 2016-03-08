Inter, Deschamps: 'Giroud should leave Chelsea'

Another 90 minutes on the bench, 90 minutes still not considered by Frank Lampard even in the FA Cup where attacking rotations were not only allowed, but were even sought (via calciomercato).



Olivier Giroud was once again left on the bench, bringing his farewell to Inter even closer, which today more than ever seems ready to take shape.



The French striker's contract is about to expire at the end of the year and is pushing to say goodbye to Chelsea with a single destination in the lead, the Nerazzurri one.



French national team coach Didier Deschamps has again exposed himself to Telefoot's microphones, confirming that "We are not happy because his sporting conditions should improve. A farewell to Chelsea would be good for the national team but to him too. He is not happy with the little minutes. It is up to him to see what the best destination will be".

For more information visit our home page



Anthony Privetera