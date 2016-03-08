Inter-Dzeko, decisive week: talks resume with Roma

18 July at 23:00
The negotiations between Inter and Roma for Edin Dzeko have changed several times, but now the clubs have seemingly reached a turning point.
 
After the first offer from Inter was deemed too low by Roma, the Nerazzurri decided to take a step back in the negotiations, also because Petrachi reiterated the demand of €20m for the player. In fact, there was a big distance between the parties, but things have reportedly changed.
 
Now, Inter are ready to raise their initial offer of €8m to around €13m, while the clubs are also looking to study the possibility of including technical counterparts. Roma are carefully studying Inter's academy, while the San Siro side remain interested in Kolarov.
 
New meetings are expected next week, as Inter and Roma will return to negotiating face to face. As mentioned, there is suddenly optimism from both sides that the deal will be completed, with next week set to be decisive.

