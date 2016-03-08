Inter-Dzeko, decisive week: talks resume with Roma

After the first offer from Inter was deemed too low by Roma, the Nerazzurri decided to take a step back in the negotiations, also because Petrachi reiterated the demand of €20m for the player. In fact, there was a big distance between the parties, but things have reportedly changed.

Now, Inter are ready to raise their initial offer of €8m to around €13m, while the clubs are also looking to study the possibility of including technical counterparts. Roma are carefully studying Inter's academy, while the San Siro side remain interested in Kolarov.