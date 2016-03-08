Inter eager to shield in-form Martinez with bigger release clause
03 December at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eager to extend the contract of in-form striker Lautaro Martinez, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international is highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the recent past who see him as a perfect replacement of ageing striker Luis Suarez.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are eager to extend the contract of Martinez which is set to expire in the summer of 2023 in order to waive off interest from Barca.
The report also stated that Inter are aware that Barca’s hierarchy are prepared to meet Martinez’s release clause of €111 million which is why they want to include a bigger release clause in the player’s renewed contract.
Martinez has been in sensational form for the Milan-based in the ongoing campaign where he has already scored 13 goals and provided three assists in just 19 matches in all competition.
