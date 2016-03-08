Inter, estimated recovery time for all injured players revealed
28 October at 16:00Inter are currently experiencing a small injury crisis, forcing coach Antonio Conte to play the same set of players in each game. Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com analysed the injured list and estimated their returns to the pitch.
Alexis Sanchez – He trained for the first time yesterday at Appiano Gentile: after the surgery to his peroneal ankle tendon, he arrived yesterday with a brace on his left leg and only lightly trained in the gym, working on his upper body. He is not expected to return until January 2020.
Stefano Sensi – Inter’s breakout midfielder suffered a tear in his abductor muscle in the Nerazzurri’s game against Juventus earlier this month but may finally be returning in time for Inter’s game against Bologna this weekend.
Danilo D’Ambrosio – He suffered a broken toe whilst playing for Italy in their Euro 2020 qualifiers earlier this month, and whilst he could return in time for this weekend’s game, it’s unlikely that he will play.
Matias Vecino – He suffered a muscle injury in training and is unlikely to be fit in time for the Nerazzurri’s game against Brescia tomorrow.
Andrea Ranocchia - Suffering from muscle fatigue, he could potentially be fit for tomorrow’s match against Brescia, but should be certainly ready for this weekend’s league clash.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments