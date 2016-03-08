Inter eye William Carvalho as alternative to Spurs star
19 June at 11:10Inter continue to search the market for a strong presence in the midfielder. Radja Nainggolan seems destined to join the San Siro side, but Luciano Spalletti has also asked for a midfielder that can be deployed in front of the defence.
The two names on sporting director Piero Ausilio's wish list are Mousa Dembele and William Carvalho. The Belgian midfielder, Dembele, is considered to be the priority, with a contract expiring in 2019. He has the international experience and personality needed for Inter, although Tottenham continue to ask for a high transfer fee despite his contract situation.
Therefore, the Nerazzurri have identified an alternative to the Spurs stars. In fact, according to Corriere Dello Sport, William Carvalho is a target of Inter, who has requested to terminate his contract with Sporting. With that said, he would be available on a free transfer, while his salary demand isn't higher than €2.5m per year. The deal is certainly possible and wouldn't force Inter to make any adjustments on the UEFA list.
