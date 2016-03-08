The two names on sporting director Piero Ausilio's wish list are Mousa Dembele and William Carvalho. The Belgian midfielder, Dembele, is considered to be the priority, with a contract expiring in 2019. He has the international experience and personality needed for Inter, although Tottenham continue to ask for a high transfer fee despite his contract situation.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri have identified an alternative to the Spurs stars. In fact, according to Corriere Dello Sport , William Carvalho is a target of Inter, who has requested to terminate his contract with Sporting. With that said, he would be available on a free transfer, while his salary demand isn't higher than €2.5m per year. The deal is certainly possible and wouldn't force Inter to make any adjustments on the UEFA list.

Inter continue to search the market for a strong presence in the midfielder. Radja Nainggolan seems destined to join the San Siro side, but Luciano Spalletti has also asked for a midfielder that can be deployed in front of the defence.