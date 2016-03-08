Inter eye Giroud and Kulusevski for January; the names for the summer

Inter are planning two signings for the January transfer window: a striker and a midfielder. After Conte's open request to the management, work is underway to strengthen the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

For the attack, according to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the main goal is Giroud. The striker's contract with Chelsea expires in June and the Nerazzurri would have to offer him €6-7m per year for at least one and a half year.

As the report continues, Inter have also set their sights on Kulusevski for the midfield. They will need to offer at least €30m to convince Atalanta, in addition to the 'ok' of Parma, where he currently is on loan. It remains to be seen if they will be able to land the starlet.

The San Siro side have also started preparing for the summer, per the report. The main targets are Chiesa (Fiorentina) and Eriksen, whose contract with Tottenham expires in June.