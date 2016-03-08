Inter eye January move for Darmian as Lazaro fails to impress

His performance against Sassuolo was anything but impressive, replacing Candreva late in the second half. He was immediately responsible as he lost the ball just before the Neroverdi brought one back, while also getting a yellow card. All just two minutes after coming on.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri directors are seeing the warning signals. According to Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), he will be given until the Christmas break to establish himself. Should he fail to do so, then Inter will turn to the January transfer market.

As the newspaper continues, the 'emergency solution' is Matteo Darmian, who joined Parma from Man Utd in the summer. The Gialloblu have a great relationship with Inter, who seriously are considering the Italian full-back.

As Valentino Lazaro has failed to impress at Inter thus far, the Nerazzurri might look for an 'emergency solution' in January to provide Conte with what he needs to challenge Juventus for the Scudetto. That said, the Austrian full-back with get a few more chances.