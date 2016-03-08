Inter eye Napoli’s Mertens in summer of 2020 for free
05 December at 12:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing a move for veteran striker Dries Mertens in the summer of 2020, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly-unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the coming months.
As per the latest report, Inter are ready to take advantage of the situation and sign Mertens in the summer transfer window of 2020 as a free-agent.
The Milan-based club’s hierarchy of quite optimistic of sealing the deal as Mertens will team with his national teammate Romelu Lukaku who is currently enjoying a successful beginning in the Serie A with the Nerazzurri.
The 32-year-old has been at Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
Since then, Mertens has represented his current club in 300 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 117 goals and provided 69 assists.
