Inter, eyes on Vertonghen; the truth about Skriniar's future
19 November at 10:00Pirlo, Dani Alves, Llorente, Khedira, Emre Can. In the past, during his time at Juventus, Beppe Marotta has demonstrated that he knows how to deal with free transfers. Of course, he wants to continue with this at Inter, as shown by the arrival of Godin in the summer.
The date on his mind, therefore, is June 30th 2020, when the contracts of various players around Europe will expire. The market duels, however, have already started and Marotta doesn't want to be caught unprepared, ready to make his moves.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Inter have set their sights on Jan Vertonghen, the centre-back of Tottenham. The former Ajax man is expected to leave London and the Nerazzurri are ready to pounce.
As the report continues, Conte has only one left-footed centre-back (Bastoni), and Skriniar has struggled a lot when playing on that side. Therefore, the arrival of Vertonghen would allow the Slovakian (who has attracted interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid) to move over to the right, thus allowing Godin to take a breath.
