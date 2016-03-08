Inter face competition from Lyon for signing of Chelsea’s Giroud
23 December at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are facing competition from French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon for the signing of English Premier League club Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, as per Le Progres cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based outfit and has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent past after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer who has preferred Tammy Abraham as the number one forward at Stamford Bridge.
On the other hand, the Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a striker in order to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign and there were reports that they have identified Giroud as a perfect fit.
As per the latest report, Lyon are also interested in signing the former Arsenal striker as they are looking to find replacement for injured Memphis Depay for the rest of the campaign.
