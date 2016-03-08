Inter face two obstacles in pursuit of Cavani

31 July at 20:00
​For Inter, it will be anything but simple to get to Cavani. As explained by Gazzetta Dello Sport this morning, the Nerazzurri will have to overcome two obstacles in the pursuit of Uruguayan.
 
First of all, the San Siro will have to convince Cavani to move away from his initial idea to stay in Paris until his contract expires in next summer. That way, he would have 12 months to think about his next destination.
 
In addition to this, the high costs of the deal make it very complicated. Unlike most cases, the transfer fee for the player isn't the issue here, but rather the high wages. Cavani currently earns €10m plus bonuses that could take it up to €12m.
 
Obviously, wages that Inter aren't too keen on paying. However, they would be able to offer a similar contract that they had ready for Lukaku, worth around €9m per year.

