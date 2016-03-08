Inter, fans flocking to San Siro for game against Udinese as expectations rise
11 September at 09:30The excitement around Antonio Conte’s project at Inter is increasing, with 55,000 fans expected at the San Siro on Sunday for the Nerazzurri’s game against Udinese, according to Calciomercato.com.
Due to Inter’s perfect record so far this season, fans are flocking to the San Siro in order to see Conte’s team hopefully win another three points and continue their pressure on Juventus, Conte’s former team as both player and manager.
Antonio Conte will be testing an attacking duo that hasn’t been seen yet with the Nerazzurri, starting Romelu Lukaku upfront as expected after his flying start to the season, as well as new signing Alexis Sanchez.
The 30-year-old Chilean forward played the full 90 minutes in his nation’s friendly match against Argentina last week, helping him reach match fitness for Inter’s next game.
As revealed by Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Sanchez pleasantly surprised the Nerazzurri upon his arrival in Milan, boasting a physical condition not expected by Inter’s medical team.
Apollo Heyes
