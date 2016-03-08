Inter, final push for Sanchez: the details
21 August at 10:15The negotiations that will lead Alexis Sanchez to Inter are proceeding quickly. Yesterday, the parties continued to work for a final agreement, as an agreement in principle has been there for days.
The Chilean was left out of Man Utd's squad for the clash against Wolves on Monday evening, confirming that he is certainly out of the project as well. In Milan, his former teammate Lukaku and future manager Conte are waiting for him.
The player's agent was in England file the last details with the Red Devils yesterday, and the figures of the deal have been confirmed: Sanchez will join on a free loan with an option to buy at €15m. This figure, though, could increase but not higher than €20m.
There is also a total agreement regarding the salary, which will be divided between the two teams. Therefore, Inter will pay €7-8m net per year. Today, the final push could arrive, as Sanchez is ready for his new adventure.
