Inter, final push for Sanchez: the details

The Chilean was left out of Man Utd's squad for the clash against Wolves on Monday evening, confirming that he is certainly out of the project as well. In Milan, his former teammate Lukaku and future manager Conte are waiting for him.



There is also a total agreement regarding the salary, which will be divided between the two teams. Therefore, Inter will pay €7-8m net per year. Today, the final push could arrive, as Sanchez is ready for his new adventure.

The player's agent was in England file the last details with the Red Devils yesterday, and the figures of the deal have been confirmed: Sanchez will join on a free loan with an option to buy at €15m. This figure, though, could increase but not higher than €20m.