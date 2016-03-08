Inter-Fiorentina, negotiations to start again: the latest on Biraghi and Dalbert
28 April at 21:35
Inter are working to define some operations ahead of the summer, such as the one that concerns Cristiano Biraghi. The left-back's future us tied to Dalbert as he joined Fiorentina in the same deal, also on a season-long dry loan. Now, the two clubs are working to understand the situation.
Inter and Fiorentina, according to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, should have met in April. However, the meeting was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak and thus they didn't get the chance to take stock of the situation.
La Viola are very satisfied with the performances of the Brazilian, so the idea is to try to buy him outright. This could also be done by Inter with Biraghi, which could be useful both for budgetary reasons and for compiling the next UEFA lists.
The two clubs will talk again once there is certainty with regards to what both clubs want to do. However, with that said, all scenarios remain open. Most likely, the players will be signed on a permanent basis for high numbers to guarantee capital gains.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Inter and Fiorentina, according to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, should have met in April. However, the meeting was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak and thus they didn't get the chance to take stock of the situation.
La Viola are very satisfied with the performances of the Brazilian, so the idea is to try to buy him outright. This could also be done by Inter with Biraghi, which could be useful both for budgetary reasons and for compiling the next UEFA lists.
The two clubs will talk again once there is certainty with regards to what both clubs want to do. However, with that said, all scenarios remain open. Most likely, the players will be signed on a permanent basis for high numbers to guarantee capital gains.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments