Inter, first reinforcements as Conte waits for Marotta: the situation
29 December at 17:00In the beginning in October, Alexis Sanchez injured himself while on international duty, forcing him to be on the sidelines for several months. Just over a month later, Nicolo Barella was also forced to stop. For Inter, of course, this wasn't easy to deal with.
In many ways, it uncovered their squad depth issues, especially in the midfield. Therefore, Antonio Conte has asked for reinforcements in January, but as he waits for Marotta's moves, he can smile: after Sensi, Barella is also ready to return.
The former Cagliari man, as we report, can be considered totally recovered: the discomfort in his right knee is totally gone, so much so that the midfielder may already be on the bench for the game away at Napoli after the break.
However, it's not quite the same for Sanchez. The Chilean's program still includes a few weeks of work. It's still too early to mention any dates for the striker, but he's definitely on the right. Meanwhile, Marotta is working on the transfer market...
