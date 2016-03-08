Inter, foreigners on the run: three players leave Italy amid Coronavirus outbreak
23 March at 20:10Following the game against Juventus two weeks ago, quickly after which Daniele Rugani tested positive for the Coronavirus, no Inter player has done the same. Therefore, the forced isolation for the Nerazzurri is now over and the players are allowed to return home.
The San Siro side thus gave authorization to their foreign players - without symptoms - to return to their homeland. The first that left was Marcelo Brozovic, who will return to meet his family in Zagreb, where there recently was a very serious earthquake.
For this reason, once his isolation was over, he decided to leave immediately for Croatia, to be close to his family and friends in a time of difficulty. However, Brozovic isn't the only player that decided to go home. In fact, Matias Vecino and Diego Godin are also leaving.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, the two South Americans are ready to return to Uruguay, where the situation is currently much better than in Italy. Meanwhile, all players will continue training from home, as scheduled.
