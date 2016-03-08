Inter, Gabigol has turned down an offer from Europe
23 October at 16:00Inter owned striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa has no interest in returning to Europe, according to a report from Brazilian media outlet Fox Sport Brazil via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 23-year-old Brazilian striker has refused an offer from an unnamed European club as he looks to continue his career with Flamengo. The reason is because of his short and unhappy experiences in Europe with Inter and Portuguese side Benfica, where he struggled to find success.
So far this season, Gabigol has scored 24 goals and provided five assists in 30 games for the Brazilian side, with the club ready to pay the Nerazzurri €22 million in order to secure his services on a permanent basis.
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is hoping for an offer closer to €30 million, although a guarantee of 20-25% on a future resale as well as the €22 million offer may be enough for Flamengo to retain the striker.
Apollo Heyes
