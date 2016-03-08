Inter, Gagliardini: 'happy to start again with enthusiasm'

Roberto Gagliardini gave his first interview since the start of Inter’s preseason training camp with new coach Antonio Conte.
 
Gagliardini spoke to Inter TV and expressed great enthusiasm about the first days of work with Conte.
 
"We're starting to put loads on our legs but the first day was great.
 
“During the holidays I was able to rest a bit like everyone else and now I'm happy to start again with this enthusiasm and with a new coach and new companions.
 
“There is a lot of desire to start again, this week we have to train well and do everything the coach asks, which these days is a lot of work on the strength of the legs, then on Sunday, we will try to approach the friendly at best and then go on tour in China.
 
“In this retreat, there are many young people and a great desire to demonstrate and work to stay within this beautiful group ".
 
Inter face FC Lugano on Sunday but former captain Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are expected to not play any part in it.
 

