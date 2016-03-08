Inter-Giroud getting closer: the figures of the deal
11 January at 14:40Olivier Giroud could soon join Inter Milan and once again team up with Antonio Conte in one team. The current Chelsea forward has been receiving as much playing time as desired from Frank Lampard so far this season and is thus looking for a new club, with his deal at the Stamford Bridge set to expire at the end of the season.
As reported by Sky Sport (via calciomercato.com), the Nerazzurri and Chelsea are getting closer to reaching an agreement for an immediate transfer of the French attacker. The difference between offer and demand is just one million, as Giuseppe Marotta is offering a figure of 4 million euros plus bonuses, while the Londoners are asking for 5 million euros plus bonuses.
The experienced attacker and world champion has a two and a half contract ready at the San Siro, provided that he arrives already this month. Next week could be the right week for the definitive white smoke to arrive and thus the conclusion of the deal.
