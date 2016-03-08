Inter, Giroud is a concrete idea: cost of the operation
20 November at 11:00Olivier Giroud is Inter's priority for the January window. The French striker is destined to leave Chelsea, where he is the third choice behind Abraham and Batushuayi. Of course, for a player of his quality and especially ahead of the Euros, this won't cut it.
As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the player is considering the possibility of moving to Inter, where Conte is ready to welcome him with open arms. Inter, meanwhile, are trying to understand the costs of the deal.
Giroud, who turned 33 in September, earns around €8m per year in London and asks for a contract of two and a half years, which is 12 months longer than the one proposed by Marotta and Ausilio. However, there is no need for Inter to rush the negotiations, as the report continues.
After all, they will have to think carefully about the deal, as they will have to deal with Icardi and Sanchez in the summer. If all goes well, then the former will be bought by PSG, activating the buy-out clause in the contract.
